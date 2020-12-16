Ottawa Co. deputies: House hit by car, catches fire

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly crashing a car into a house, sparking a fire.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the corner of 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township.

By the time firefighters arrived, the house was already fully involved.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty officer saw the driver run off after the crash and followed. Deputies soon found the driver down the road and arrested him.

The driver’s name was not released, but authorities say he is a 29-year-old Allendale man. Authorities have not specified what charges he will face.