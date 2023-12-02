ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash in Robinson Township, deputies say.

It happened around 3 p.m. by the intersection of North Cedar Drive and 120th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A Chevrolet Equinox was heading west on North Cedar when it ran off the south side of the road, corrected and then ran off the north side, deputies say. The car rolled over and hit multiple trees.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, a 30-year-old Fennville woman, was hurt and taken to the hospital. Her condition was not known as of Saturday afternoon.

North Cedar Drive was temporarily closed for cleanup.

Deputies are investigating.