Ottawa Co. declares local state of emergency due to flooding

Ottawa County

The Macatawa River flooded its banks at Paw Paw Park in Holland Monday, May 18, 2020.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County officials have declared a local state of emergency due to flooding.

The declaration, which was made Sunday, is the first step to tracking activity and damage if the need to ask for state or federal assistance arises.

The county’s emergency management office is urging residents to take steps to limit any flooding damage to their property. If you are experiencing any flooding damage, you’re asked to fill out an online form.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a Flood Warning was issued in the area of Robinson Township until Sunday, May 24.

