OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday, a week after a shakeup approved new conservative members garnered lots of attention, including by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The commission is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on woodtv.com and Ottawa County’s YouTube channel.

Last week, the commissioners approved several last-minute agenda items, including firing John Shay as county administrator, installing John Gibbs in the office, replacing the county’s top health officer and closing the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department. Commissioners also voted to change the county’s motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”

The day after the shakeup, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said it was looking into the commission’s actions. The AG’s office referenced the Open Meetings Act in a statement, though it did not flatly accuse the commissioners of violating it.