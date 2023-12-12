OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County board has chosen a new commissioner to represent parts of Georgetown Township after the former commissioner resigned.

Kendra Wenzel, a former sales consultant who is currently a precinct delegate and member of the Ottawa County Republican Party Executive Committee, received six votes from commissioners Tuesday, with three commissioners voting for other candidates. She was sworn in immediately afterward, according to a release from the county.

As District 6 commissioner, Wenzel will represent Georgetown Township precincts 9 through 17. She replaces Kyle Terpstra, who resigned from the board in November. Terpstra is a Republican unaffiliated with Ottawa Impact and could not be counted on to vote with the board’s more conservative group.

The Board of Commissioners previously chose five candidates to interview from a pool of 11 qualifying applications.

In her application, Wenzel wrote that she was inspired to get involved after “witness(ing) our state, and county, enact excessive government overreach that eroded our constitutional freedoms.”

“I hope to foster a positive change, amplify the voices of everyday citizens in Ottawa County and to uphold the Oath of Office,” she wrote.

Wenzel believes local government should be “limited, transparent, efficient and financially responsible,” according to her application.

When asked to identify two major issues facing Ottawa County, she listed “continued government overreach into our county, eroding our Constitutional freedoms” and the “hypersexualization of our children in our schools and in public.”

Wenzel’s term will run through Dec. 31, 2024.