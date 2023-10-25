GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following the Ottawa County prosecutor’s decision to not seek reelection next year, the county’s chief assistant prosecuting attorney has announced that she will run for the position.

Sarah Matwiejczyk, who has worked in the Ottawa County prosecutor’s office for 22 years, will run as a Republican.

Matwiejczyk has been endorsed by current Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney Lee Fisher, former Prosecuting Attorney Ronald Frantz and Sheriff Steve Kempker.

In a statement, Fisher called Matwiejczyk “eminently qualified,” with a “unique blend of experience, knowledge and integrity.”

According to a release from Matwiejczyk, she has worked in all areas of prosecution, and she has experience training attorneys and police officers. She also helped establish the county’s Vulnerable Adult Task Force and worked to prosecute a softball coach who sexually assaulted one of his players.