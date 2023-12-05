OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has chosen the five candidates it will interview to replace a commissioner who resigned.

Out of 11 qualifying applications, the board on Tuesday chose the following people to fill five interview slots:

Joel Buck

Shawn Haff

Lynn Janson

Joseph Parnell McCarter

Kendra Wenzel

Each commissioner voted for their top five prospects, then all the votes were tallied to determine who would fill the five interview slots. After the first vote, two candidates were tied for the fifth slot, and another vote was taken between the two to decide who would fill it. The spot ultimately went to Haff.

According to his application, Buck is an operations manager at a safety equipment supplier and a member of Ottawa Impact, a conservative political action committee co-founded by Board Chair Joe Moss. Buck wrote that the responsibility of local government is to “protect the people from an over-reaching tyrannical higher government” and a major issue facing the county is the “infiltration of socialism and globalism.”

Haff is a criminal defense attorney who describes himself as “a small government conservative.” In his application, he said that it’s important that Ottawa County “keep the prosecutor’s office in check” and ensure school districts promote community values, math and hard sciences.

Janson is the owner of a marketing company, a gun range officer and a member of the Ottawa County Republican Party Executive Committee whose goal is to restore Ottawa County “to the principles of a Constitutional Republic.” “I believe we should work to reduce the role (of) government in the lives of the Ottawa County residents,” Janson wrote.

McCarter, a member of Ottawa Impact and CFO for a packaging equipment manufacturer, wrote that the county should restructure its government to benefit the common good. His reasons for seeking office, according to his application, are to seek God’s glory, give back to the community and “advance Christian Antifederalism within the current constraints of the federalist system.”

Finally, Wenzel is an Ottawa County precinct delegate and member of the Ottawa County Republican Party Executive Committee who believes that local government should be “limited, transparent, efficient and financially responsible.” “Continued government overreach into our county” and “hypersexualization of our children in our schools and in public” are two major issues facing Ottawa County, she wrote in her application.

The applicants hope to fill the spot of District 6 Commissioner Kyle Terpstra, who resigned from the board in November. Terpstra, who represented parts of Georgetown Township, is a Republican unaffiliated with Ottawa Impact and could not be counted on to vote with the board’s more conservative group.

Interviews will be held at a 9:30 a.m. public meeting on Dec. 8. The new commissioner will be appointed by Dec. 12, and the term goes through Dec. 31, 2024.