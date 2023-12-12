OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County is moving forward with a project that will expand broadband access.

The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to finalize public-private partnerships with Tilson Technology and 123NET, according to a release from the county’s Department of Strategic Impact. The vote allows 123NET to accept a Realizing Opportunities with Broadband Infrastructure Networks grant of nearly $14 million from the state.

The project will increase internet access for almost 10,000 businesses and residents, according to the release. On top of the ROBIN grant, the project will use $7.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county and $3.5 million in 123NET’s private capital, according to DSI.

In 2021, the county found that 10.5% of its households had no access at all to high-speed internet, and thousands could only access “less than acceptable speeds to adequately function in today’s digital age,” DSI said.

“Broadband infrastructure is important for supporting agriculture, business, and education across Ottawa County,” Board Chair Joe Moss said Tuesday in a release. “This open access expansion increases competition countywide and connects rural areas.”

123NET will expand the fiber network to serve more residents, as well as develop Ottawa County facilities for a data center, retail operations, warehousing and offices. Tilson Technology will construct fixed wireless internet towers, the county said.

Construction is expected to begin next year, according to the release.