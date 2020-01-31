Authorities: Teen shot in arm amid ‘horseplay’

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities say a 14-year-old was shot and injured while playing with a gun Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on White Street off 14th Avenue NW in Tallmadge Township, west of Standale.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called there on a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. He was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say a 17- and 14-year-old were playing with a gun when one tried to take it from the other. As they scuffled, the gun fired and the 14-year-old was shot.

“At this time, the incident appears to be a case of horseplay, however it is still under investigation,” authorities said in a release.