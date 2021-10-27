Ottawa Co. authorities seek 15-year-old last seen in Belding

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities say they are looking for a 15-year-old girl who is believed to have run away.

Abby Hernandez-Alcantara is a Hispanic girl standing about 5-foot-1 and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says she left her home southeast of Coopersville on the morning of Oct. 13, but never got on the school bus. Instead, she went to a home on Kenwood Avenue in Belding, where she was last seen on Oct. 20.

Authorities say they don’t think Abby is in any danger and they don’t have any reason to believe there was any foul play, but they want to find her.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.