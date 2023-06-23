WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to censure Commissioner Jacob Bonnema and remove him from committees for what it calls an “abuse of power.”

After receiving backing from the far-right Ottawa Impact PAC during the 2022 election, Bonnema split with the group in March over disagreements of transparency.

The action request, which will be voted on during the June 27 commission meeting, claims Bonnema confronted County Administrator John Gibbs before a March 14 board meeting.

“Bonnema leaned down near the Administrator’s face while Gibbs was seated, and demanded the Administrator answer his questions … the incident was witnessed by fellow commissioners, with Commissioner Cosby telling Commissioner Bonnema to take a seat and stop making a scene,” the agenda item, submitted by Chair Joe Moss, reads.

It also says Bonnema then emailed the county’s director of human resources about the exchange, requesting an investigation into Gibbs claiming “harassment, threats, intimidation, insubordination, and indecent conduct.”

The document claims that the email Bonnema sent to Human Resources was a “defamatory accusation” against Gibbs that started an investigation using taxpayer dollars. That investigation ultimately determined Bonnema’s claims were “unfounded.”

“After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the claim is unfounded, and the charges raised are not sustained. The evidence gathered during the investigation did not substantiate the claim of harassment,” wrote Ottawa County Director of Human Resources Marcie VerBeek, according to the agenda item.

The board’s resolution would censure Bonnema and remove him from standing committees.

Commissioner Doug Zylstra, the lone Democrat on the board, said there is no process in board rules for censure and removal of a member. He believes it would be the first time a board has considered it.

“This Resolution is both an audacious attempt to squelch freedom of speech and infringes on an employee’s basic rights to seek redress. It also is a disenfranchisement of all residents of District 4 who would no longer have Commissioner Bonnema representing them on our Committees,” Zylstra wrote in a tweet.

“I will be voting no, and urge my colleagues to do likewise,” he added.

This comes just days after Bonnema, a Republican, was censured by the Ottawa County Republican Party over “behavior unbecoming of a public servant and violating Republican values.”