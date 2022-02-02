Ottawa Beach Inn near Holland closed, reopening as taco place

A rendering of Playa Tacos & Tequilas, which is set to open this May. (courtesy River & Odi Hospitality Group)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular restaurant near Holland State Park has closed, with a new concept set to take its place.

Ottawa Beach Inn, which has been open for 50 years on Ottawa Beach Road in Park Township, has permanently closed, the restaurant said in a release sent by its PR agency.

The restaurant is set to reopen after renovations as Playa Tacos & Tequilas this May.

Playa Tacos & Tequila will be open year-round and will serve craft cocktails and Mexican street food, offering items like diablo shrimp, chorizo tacos and carne asada. It will have a large outdoor patio, a fireplace wall and an extended full bar.

“The restaurant industry has changed in the last 50 years and even more so over the past two,” Eric Chaitin, owner of River & Odi Hospitality Group, said in the release. “This new concept accommodates those changes, but also allows us to bring a unique and exciting concept to the lakeshore. We’re eager to open and to share Playa Tacos & Tequilas with our communities.”

River & Odi Hospitality Group bought the restaurant in 2014. It will be hosting job fairs in February and March to fill around 50 positions. More information can be found at riverandodi.com.