Ottawa Area ISD seeks input in superintendent search

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — School board members are seeking input from the public in the search for the next Ottawa Area ISD superintendent.

OAISD voted during a meeting earlier this month to enlist the Michigan Association of School Boards in assisting in the superintendent search.

Pete Haines, who has been with OAISD for five years, is retiring.

In the first step of the process, leaders are collecting input from the community on the skills and abilities the superintendent should have.

Those interested in providing input can fill out a survey online. Leaders say the survey should take about 10 minutes to complete. It closes Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.

Thoughts can also be shared directly to Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Mark Dobias at 269.532.0543 or mrdobias@gmail.com.

An internal application process will start in mid-September. If a candidate that fits the area’s needs is not found during the internal process, an application will open for an external candidate in mid-to-late October.