Opening Friday: Bad Habit brings ‘extreme’ milkshakes to Grand Haven

Co-owner Bonnie Brown stands behind the counter of Bad Habit gourmet milkshake shop. Pictured on the counter from left to right are the Swipe Right, Slacker and Daydreamer milkshakes.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Grand Haven shop taking milkshakes to the next level opens Friday.

Bad Habit is located off South Beacon Boulevard between Robbins Road and Taylor Avenue, nestled between a Fit Body Boot Camp and a Planet Fitness.

“It was so not intentional,” co-owner Bonnie Brown said. “They were here, we invaded their territory totally… We’ve been trying to figure out how to sabotage the working out people with their goals somewhat.”

(Owners Bonnie Brown (left) and John Zervas (right) pose for a photo with another employee inside Bad Habit gourmet milkshake shop.)

Brown calls Bad Habit “an extreme milkshake shop” that’s the first of its kind in West Michigan. Each 16-ounce shake is $14 and piled high with toppings like cake slices, cotton candy and powdered doughnuts.

(A March 2, 2022 photo shows the toppings on the Swipe Right milkshake served up at Bad Habit in Grand Haven.)

Most of the milkshakes are named after bad habits people might have, from “Pottymouth” to “Cheater,” which was built with nearby gym members in mind.

“Our Cheater shake is vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit, gluten-free granola. It’s the healthiest that you can get in this venue,” said Brown.

But if you’re a calorie counter, you’re out of luck at Bad Habit.

“No. Math is not my strong suit. I’m going to ignore all of that,” Brown said.

Brown, a self-professed foodie who was unimpressed by area dessert menus, says a May 2021 business trip to Las Vegas was the catalyst for the concept behind Bad Habit.

“Vegas is the home of decadent eateries of all kinds, and I stumbled across an extreme milkshake shop there and immediately thought, ‘We need this in Michigan.’ So that hatched the idea,” she said.

Brown tested out shake ideas on friends during a summer barbecue at her home in nearby Spring Lake.

“I brought out the first shake and they went, ‘Oh my God, what is that?’ … just over the top approval and excitement,” Brown said. “Everyone’s reaction was ‘This is amazing. You have to do this.’”

(From left to right: the Swipe Right, Slacker and Daydreamer milkshakes at Bad Habit gourmet milkshake shop, which opens March 4, 2022 in Grand Haven.)

Bad Habit will also serve up mini Dutch pancakes called Poffertjes with toppings picked by the customer. Faygo floats are also on tap, including one with cotton candy, vanilla ice cream, unicorn whipped cream and unicorn bark.

“Unicorn is very big right now,” Brown said.

Brown says Bad Habit satisfies a longtime craving outside of her “real job” as a clinical psychologist practicing in West Michigan and Las Vegas.

“I’m a frustrated caterer my whole life and this gives me that outlet,” she said.

(Bad Habit co-owner Bonnie Brown places a Daydreamer milkshake on the front counter of her new business in Grand Haven.)

Brown and business partner John Zervas took over the storefront on Jan. 1 and began designing a space Brown calls “a little bit of South Beach, Miami, a little bit on the feminine end, but edgy and modern.”

(A March 2, 2022 photo shows the inside of Bad Habit gourmet milkshake shop, located at 1307 S. Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven.)

Brown also hopes to deliver Bad Habit’s extreme milkshakes to the nearby beach when summer hits.

Bad Habit’s starting business hours will be Wednesday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p. m. and Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m. Brown says they plan on expanding their hours and team of three “shakers” as summer approaches and business grows.

If the demand is there, Brown says she would love to open another store.

“I already have a name for a second location. I’m already working on other food ideas. I don’t sleep much,” she said with a laugh.