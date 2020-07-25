One year later: Search continues for missing man

An undated photo of Tien Pham. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One year later, the search continues for a missing man in the Holland area.

Sunday marks the first anniversary of the disappearance of Tien Pham.

Authorities say Pham was last seen near the intersection of 63rd Street and 134th Avenue in Allegan County, just south of Holland.

Pham’s family has not heard from him since July 26, 2019. According to family, the lack of communication is out of the ordinary. He was 27 when he went missing.