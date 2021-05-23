One person dead after fatal fiery crash in Jamestown Township

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police and firefighters were called to a crash involving a semi-truck on M-6, just east of 8th Ave in Jamestown Twp earlier this morning.

Since then we have learned from officials that the accident was fatal. According to police, the semi flipped on its side, caught fire and then was hit several times by vehicles driving along M-6 behind it.

It is unclear at this time whether the driver of the semi died in the crash, or someone else involved.

The fire has been extinguished but M-6 from Wilson Ave to 8th Ave will be shut down for several hours as fire crews work to clean up the scene.