GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured in a crash in the Jenison area on Wednesday.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street in Georgetown Township. A 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving eastbound and did not stop for the red light, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said she crashed with southbound SUV, driven by a 60-year-old woman from Grand Rapids.

The 60-year-old’s SUV rolled over, deputies say. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 68-year-old driver was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.