One injured in multiple car crash near Allendale

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A multiple-car crash in Allendale has left one person injured.

Around 7:45 p.m., a 20-year-old woman from Hastings driving west bound on Pierce Street did not see the stop sign at 64th Avenue, the Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office said in a Friday release.

She was hit by the car of a 50-year-old man from Zeeland, causing his car to overturn. She then hit another car that was stopped on the other side of the intersection.

The Zeeland woman was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and cited for a stop sign violation, the Sheriff’s office said. Neither of the other drivers reported any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.