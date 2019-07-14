One injured in Holland Township car crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 50-year-old man was injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash in Holland.

Ottawa County Sheriff department arrived on scene following the crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that the 50-year-old male, driving a Toyota Avalon, failed to stop at a red blinking light at Riley Street.

He was later taken to Holland Hospital to treat head injuries.

The man was struck by a west bound Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old male from Grand Rapids, who was uninjured in the crash.

After the initial impact, both cars veered off the road and struck trees on the west side of 136th street.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.