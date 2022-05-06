ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured after a crash in Allendale Township Friday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on 78th Avenue near Lake Michigan Drive.

A 46-year-old Holland man was driving southbound recklessly and lost control, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he crossed the centerline and was hit by a pickup truck driving northbound.

The Holland man was pinned in his vehicle, deputies say. After he was extricated he was brought to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old Allendale man, was not injured.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.