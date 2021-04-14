One injured after five-car crash in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is injured after a crash involving five cars in Georgetown Township.

A 43-year-old woman from Zeeland was driving west bound on Chicago Drive around 10:15 p.m. when she ran a red light at Cottonwood Drive, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release.

She hit the car of a 76-year-old woman from Grandville driving north through the intersection, causing the woman to spin out and hit another car going south through the intersection.

The driver that ran the red light then hit two more cars driving south through the intersection. She has since been ticketed for disregarding traffic controls.

The Grandville woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. None of the other drivers reported any injuries.

The intersection of Chicago Drive and Cottonwood Drive was closed for about 45 minutes for cleanup and investigation.