One injured after crash in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Hudsonville Saturday evening.

A 64-year-old man was traveling westbound on Chicago Drive near Balsam Drive when he fell asleep at the wheel, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The man’s car cross the median and crashed into a ditch, officials say.

A passenger, a 64-year-old women from Hudsonville, was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Neither the driver nor a 4-year-old passenger reported any injuries.

The driver was cited, the sheriff’s office said.