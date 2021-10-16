One injured after crash in Hudsonville

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD)  — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Hudsonville Saturday evening.

A 64-year-old man was traveling westbound on Chicago Drive near Balsam Drive when he fell asleep at the wheel, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The man’s car cross the median and crashed into a ditch, officials say.

A passenger, a 64-year-old women from Hudsonville, was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Neither the driver nor a 4-year-old passenger reported any injuries.

The driver was cited, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links