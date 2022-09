PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old was hurt in a crash near Holland on Tuesday.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on Riley Street near 160th Avenue in Park Township. A 16-year-old was driving westbound and lost control, the Ottawa county Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said his car left the road and hit multiple trees.

He was brought to the hospital, where he is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.,

The crash remains under investigation.