TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was brought to the hospital after a single-car crash near Grand Valley State University Thursday.

It happened around 8:25 p.m. on Linden Drive near Winans Street in Tallmadge Township. A southbound SUV taking a curve in the road ended up on the gravel shoulder, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the drive over corrected and drifted across the road before rolling down the embankment.

The SUV hit a tree and ended halfway in a pond, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Kentwood, was brought to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, deputies say.

The crash remains under investigation.