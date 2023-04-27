HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One suspect has been charged and a second has been arrested in a stabbing that happened on April 1 near Holland.

The stabbing happened around 2:15 a.m. in a parking lot in the area of 91 Douglas Avenue near River Avenue in Holland Township. A 27-year-old man was stabbed twice, in the back and in the leg, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said two suspects ran from the scene.

The victim was brought to a local hospital. He has since been released and is expected to fully recover, the sheriff’s office said.

One suspect was arrested on April 3. Eliud ‘Rey’ Vazquez, a 21-year-old from Holland township, has been charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and habitual offender, second offense notice, deputies say. He was arraigned on April 5 and given a $50,000 bond.

Vazquez is currently on probation for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, records show. He was sentenced in January of 2020 to 40 months on probation for a Sept. 10, 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a Zeeland mother of two. His supervision discharge date is May 20, 2023.

Deputies say a second suspect, a 42-year-old from Holland, was taken into custody Thursday. The sheriff’s office is not releasing his name until he has officially been charged.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

— News 8’s Josh Hogan contributed to this report.