HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ever wonder how they make those Dutch wooden shoes? You won’t have to go far to find out.

De Klomp Wooden Shoe and Delftware Factory near Holland showcases wooden-shoe hand carvers who, with the help of a machine that is 125 to 150 years old, produce the wooden “clogs” for footwear, decoration and traditional Dutch dancing.

The factory is one of the only traditional wooden shoemakers in the United States; most are in the Netherlands.

The De Klomp factory is also North America’s only complete production facility for Delftware, the traditional Dutch style of hand-painted pottery, factory manager Jacob Veldheer said. Visitors to the factory can watch the process of creating Delftware, from pouring liquid clay into molds to hand-painting and glazing.

“They don’t use any stencils or any guides. They know exactly how each tulip is supposed to be, each windmill and everything they do,” Veldheer said of the on-site Delftware painters.

Visitors can speak directly to the artists, as well.

To find out more, visit the factory’s website.