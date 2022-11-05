OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when an Olive Township home was hit by gunfire Saturday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 3:15 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of 104th Avenue and Van Buren Street after receiving reports of shots fired at a home while people were inside.

Responding deputies learned that a dark-colored sedan stopped in front of the home and the people inside the sedan fired multiple rounds at the home before leaving.

No one is hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.