OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in an early Monday morning house fire in Olive Township.

Around 4:40 a.m., four fire crews were sent to a house on 120th Avenue near Port Sheldon Street after receiving reports of a fire.

Firefighters on scene told News 8 that it took crews about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire after they received the call.

A firefighter said that the fire likely started inside and no one was in the home when the fire broke out.

It is unclear what started the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.