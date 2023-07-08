HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is recovering after she was sexually assaulted by a male who broke into her Holland home early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of East 8th Street near Cambridge Avenue after receiving a report about a home invasion.

The victim, a 78-year-old woman, told officers that she was asleep and woke up to a male who had broken into the home. The department of public safety said he left the home after sexually assaulting the woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

The male is only described as having a “raspy voice,” the department of public safety said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety detectives at 616.355.1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The incident remains under investigation.