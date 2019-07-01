Officers: Man who brought shotgun to church arrested

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man officers say they arrested inside a Holland church who had a shotgun and ammunition in his vehicle is facing charges.

Joshua Dean Foster, 26, of Park Township was arraigned Monday on several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, driving with a suspended license, unlawfully using a license plate, driving without insurance and being a habitual offender.

Officers say around 10 a.m. Sunday, security from a Holland area church called 911 to report a suspicious man at their church who said he had a shotgun in his vehicle and that he was heading to another church — Shekinah Revival Ministries on Washington Avenue near 143rd Avenue.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of Shekinah Revival Ministries and dispatchers confirmed he was seen inside the church, which contained several hundred worshippers at the time. Officers say they found Foster in the church’s balcony and took him into custody.

Authorities say they found a shotgun and ammunition in Foster’s vehicle.

Foster is free on bond.