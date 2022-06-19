HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for witnesses of an early Sunday morning shooting at a Holland apartment complex that left a man dead.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety were send to an apartment complex near Lincoln Avenue and East 39th Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. HDPS said they attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene.

Officers determined that there was an argument that happened between the victim and the shooter before shots were fired.

HDPS said that many potential witnesses took off before officers arrived and that there are “several people may have information related to this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The shooting remains under investigation.