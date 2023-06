An undated photo of 79-year-old Judith Post. (Courtesy of the Zeeland Police Department)

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was reported missing after taking her dog for a walk in Zeeland has been found safe, the Zeeland Police Department said.

Judith Post, 79, was reported missing Monday morning after she was seen around 8:15 a.m. walking away from her home in Zeeland with her Golden Retriever and didn’t return.

Around 11:15 a.m., the police department said she was found safe.