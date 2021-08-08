Off ramp on I-96 in Coopersville closes after semi fire

COOPERSVILE, Mich. (WOOD) — A semitrailer caught fire on I-96 in Coopersville and caused an off ramp to close Sunday evening, deputies said.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the westbound I-96 off ramp near 68th Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a semi was driving west on I-96 when the trailer had a mechanical issue. The driver pulled off the highway and onto the off ramp and saw that the trailer was on fire.

The driver was able to disconnect the trailer. The fire took over the entire trailer, which had plastic products inside.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the off ramp will remain closed as crews continue to clean the area.

Agencies from surrounding areas also responded to the scene.