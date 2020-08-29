Off-duty officer helps save woman from fire near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An off-duty state conservation officer and neighbor are credited with saving an Ottawa County woman from her burning home.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says Officer Robert Slick was jogging down 148th Avenue in Spring Lake Township around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when he spotted smoke.

He followed the cloud to the corner of Greenspire Drive and Kelowna Court in Country Estates Mobile Home Park, where he spotted a home engulfed in flames.

A bystander told Slick he called 911 and firefighters were on their way. The DNR says when Slick approached the burning home to look through the windows for people or pets, someone told him an elderly woman was stuck inside.

Slick found a neighbor trying to open a jammed door in the back of the burning home. Together, the two men opened the door, found the woman trapped in the laundry room and carried her out.

The DNR says the woman was alert and talking at the time of the fire, but couldn’t get her walker through the door frame.

“The department is proud of officer Slick and the gentleman who assisted him,” DNR Law Enforcement Division Chief Gary Hagler stated in a news release. “They risked their own lives to save another. A conservation officer is never truly off-duty and is trained to respond to situations like this.”