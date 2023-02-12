GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a late Saturday night shooting that happened at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Grand Valley State University Police responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment in the area of 42nd Avenue and Pierce Street.

Responding deputies were initially told that someone was hurt. When officers arrived, they didn’t find any victims but there was evidence of a shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The shooting is still under investigation.