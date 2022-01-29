OCSO deputy hits SUV on way to call; 1 hospitalized

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a crash with an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash happened on Friday night around 10:39 p.m.

An OCSO deputy vehicle was traveling north on 136th Avenue with his lights and sirens turned on for a high-priority call. At the intersection, the vehicle collided with an SUV headed west on Riley Street, according to the news release.

The 27-year-old deputy was not injured, but the driver of the car, a 23-year-old male, was transported to Holland Hospital with minor injuries.

The Holland Police Department is currently investigating the crash.