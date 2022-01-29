OCSO deputy hits SUV on way to call; 1 hospitalized

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office cruiser_1520474607468.jpg.jpg

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a crash with an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash happened on Friday night around 10:39 p.m.

An OCSO deputy vehicle was traveling north on 136th Avenue with his lights and sirens turned on for a high-priority call. At the intersection, the vehicle collided with an SUV headed west on Riley Street, according to the news release.

The 27-year-old deputy was not injured, but the driver of the car, a 23-year-old male, was transported to Holland Hospital with minor injuries.

The Holland Police Department is currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links