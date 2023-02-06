COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were arrested in connection with a break-in at a smoke shop in Coopersville Monday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on West Randall Street.

When responding deputies arrived, they report seeing a black SUV driven by the suspects leaving the area. The deputies tried to make a traffic stop but the suspects sped off eastbound on I-96.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV tried to exit at the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne but the driver lost control and crashed at the exit ramp curve.

The suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Deputies chased the suspects to a nearby Methodist Church. The sheriff’s office said a police dog was called to the scene and found all four suspects hiding in a building on church property.

All the suspects were taken into custody.

The break-in remains under investigation.