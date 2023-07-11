GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Doctors at Holland Hospital say a new procedure is giving women with fibroids relief without traditional surgery.

July is Fibroid Awareness Month. Millions of women suffer from uterine fibroids, noncancerous growths in and around the uterus. They can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pressure and even infertility.

“This new procedure is done transvaginal, through the cervix, through the uterus, so there’s no incisions on the abdomen whatsoever,” Dr. Jim Gerard, an OB-GYN at Holland Hospital, said.

Gerard explained that in the past, surgery for removal of fibroids would require incisions in the abdomen. He said after the procedure known as Sonata System by Gynesonics, the patient has a much easier recovery.

“So far, I’ve had some really good feedback. I was shocked at how little pain the patients had. Usually, I would send them home with narcotic. I don’t think I’ve had anyone that needed any narcotic — just prescription strength ibuprofen was all they needed,” he said.

Gerard, who has been performing the procedure for between four and six months, says the Sonata System also spares the uterus: A patient can treat the fibroids and still give birth vaginally in the future.