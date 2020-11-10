North Ottawa Community Hospital shuttering birthing unit

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — North Ottawa Community Health System says it will close its Family Birthing Unit forever this week.

Its last day will be Wednesday.

A NOCHS spokesperson says the hospital just wasn’t able to get enough doctors to appropriately staff the unit.

“This was an extremely difficult decision. One that our Board and staff worked long and hard to avoid,” NOCHS President and CEO Shelleye Yaklin said. “The Family Birthing Unit at North Ottawa Community Health System has been a joyous and beautiful part of our story, almost since our beginning more than 100 years ago. We are proud of the significant impact our care has had on generations of new and growing families in that time.”

She added that the hospital would “double down” on inpatient care (which she said would soon expand), diagnostics, the emergency room and surgery.

You’ll still be able to go to NOCHS for other women’s health services, like mammograms, ultrasounds and gynecological surgery.

Everyone who worked in the birthing unit is taking a job elsewhere within the hospital system. NOCHS is helping patients shift to other hospitals.