Trinity Health Saint Mary’s in in Grand Rapids. (July 27, 2022)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — North Ottawa Community Health System will soon become part of Trinity Health Michigan.

Trinity Health Michigan officials confirmed to News 8 the merger between the two health care systems.

MiBiz reports that once the merger is completed on Oct. 1, North Ottawa Community Health System will be called Trinity Health Grand Haven.

Trinity Health is a Catholic health care system based in Livonia with 92 hospitals in 22 states, including nine hospitals in Michigan after the merger, according to MiBiz.