HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit in Holland will open up an ice cream parlor next week with local desserts.

The Momentum Center will be bringing its new MOO-Mentum Ice Cream Parlor to its Holland location on Monday and will serve exclusively Michigan-made ice cream. The plan is for the place to be a gathering spot for those living in the area.

The Momentum Center is a nonprofit that looks to bring people with mental illnesses, addictions and disabilities together with other members of the community to build understanding and combat stigmas.

“The ice cream parlor is the final piece in creating a true Momentum Center,” Momentum Center’s director Barbara Lee VanHorssen said. “The parlor will be open to the public, as well as members, so it provides a place for social integration. Otherwise, we can unintentionally create more isolation for members with mental illness, addictions, and disabilities. This is a space where we can demonstrate what a stigma-free community really looks like.”

The MOO-Mentum Ice Cream Parlor will offer hard-packed ice cream from Country Dairy and Michigan Fresh for $1 per scoop. There will also be dairy-free options.

The new shop will be located at 345 W. 14th St. near Harrison Avenue. It will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Additional hours will be added in the future.

This is the second Momentum Center location. The previous spot in Grand Haven has a coffee shop and cafe inside.

Volunteers are still needed at the Momentum Center. If you’re interested in helping, call the organization at 616.414.9111.