No one injured in plane landing 'mishap' near Holland

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when a small plane crashed off the end of a runway near Holland Saturday.

The single engine Vans RV 9A prop plane crashed into the a wooded area on the north edge of the Park Township Airport located at 1269 Ottawa Beach Road around 9:54 a.m.

Ottawa County sheriff's deputies say the pilot, John Boer of Holland, was returning from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and was attempting to land on the runway at around 70 knots.

Authorities say during his touchdown on the west end of the runway Boer incurred a "bounce" on the landing an tried to retry the landing. However, as he was attempting to leave the runway, Boer lost control of his aircraft, which led to the "mishap."

Boer, who was flying solo, wasn't hurt and no other people were injured.

There was some moderate damage to his plane.

The FAA was contacted and will be investigating the crash later this week.