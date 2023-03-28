Firefighters at the scene of a pole barn fire in Blendon Township on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a pole barn fire near Hudsonville Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said the fire happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on 54th Avenue near the intersection of Tyler Street in Blendon Township.

Blendon Township Fire Department Fire Chief Kurt Gernaat said nobody was inside the pole barn at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly, and the building is salvageable, according to Gernaat.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.