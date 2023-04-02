SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in an early Sunday morning wrong-way crash on US-31 in Spring Lake.

Around 3:45 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to US-31 near the Grand Haven Drawbridge after receiving reports from Grand Haven Public Safety officers who saw a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

A deputy in a fully marked police car with emergency lights activated pulled into the center median of US-31 north to attempt to get to the wrong-way driver to stop it.

The sheriff’s office said the wrong-way driver crashed into the parked cruiser on US-31 near Van Wagoner Road before the vehicle came to rest in the center of the southbound lanes.

No one was hurt.

The driver, later identified as a 28-year-old Norton Shores woman, was taken into custody on traffic-related charges.

The southbound lanes of US-31 were closed for several hours while crews investigated. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The crash remains under investigation.