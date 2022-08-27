ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are trying to find the people who shot at an apartment complex in Allendale Township early Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Canvas Apartments, located at 10295 48th Avenue, after receiving several reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they could hear gunshots at an unknown location in the complex, the sheriff’s office said.

They searched the area but were unable to find any suspects. The sheriff’s office said witnesses told the deputies that the shooters left the area when the deputies arrived.

No one was hurt but one building was hit in the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

This shooting remains under investigation.