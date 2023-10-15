POLKTON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a “suspicious” fire at a Polkton Charter Township house early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after midnight, crews with the Coopersville Fire Department and surrounding areas were sent to a house on 68th Avenue near Leonard Street after receiving reports about a house fire.

Ottawa County Dispatch said that everyone inside the home evacuated, and no one was hurt.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the fire, dispatch said.

The sheriff’s office said the circumstances of the fire were suspicious and that one person has been taken into custody.

The fire remains under investigation.