TALLMADGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a Friday morning house fire in Tallmadge Charter Township.
Around 9 a.m., crews with the Tallmadge Charter Township Fire department were sent to the area of Leonard Street near 24th Avenue for a house fire.
The fire had started in the garage and spread to the house, Deputy Chief Jon Alkema said.
A passerby woke the homeowners and got them outside, Alkema said. No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
