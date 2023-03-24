TALLMADGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a Friday morning house fire in Tallmadge Charter Township.

Around 9 a.m., crews with the Tallmadge Charter Township Fire department were sent to the area of Leonard Street near 24th Avenue for a house fire.

The fire had started in the garage and spread to the house, Deputy Chief Jon Alkema said.

A passerby woke the homeowners and got them outside, Alkema said. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

