No one hurt in fire at Holland Township business

A photo of a fire at a building in Holland Township owned by the DeLeeuw Lumber Co. on June 27, 2020. (Courtesy of Logan Allen)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say no one was hurt in a fire at a Holland Township business.

Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, crews say a passerby reported to authorities that flames were coming out of a building owned by the DeLeeuw Lumber Co. on James Street.

Crews say the building, used for wood finishing, was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

A photo of a fire at a building in Holland Township owned by the DeLeeuw Lumber Co. on June 27, 2020. (Courtesy of Kim Tenderloin)

The exact damage estimate was not immediately available. However, the building was mostly empty at the time and most of the loss will be the cement block building itself, according to authorities.

Crews say the fire’s exact cause is unknown at this point, but nothing immediately seemed suspicious about the blaze.

James Street was closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. while crews were on the scene.