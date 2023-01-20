HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Electric could have been the cause of a fire that broke out at a men’s center in Holland, said the captain of fire operations.

Around 6:50 p.m., firefighters with the Holland Fire Department were sent to the Gateway Mission Men’s Center on River Avenue and 7th Street in Holland for a fire that started in a kitchen storage room.

The building’s fire protection system kept the fire controlled. Firefighters were able to put it out and then started saving food and property.

One person who had been in the area where the fire started was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured. The captain of fire operations assured that no one living at the men’s center would be displaced because of the fire.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical but the fire marshal is investigating.

The Ottawa County Health Department will inspect the kitchen and help staff get everything back in order so they can serve breakfast in the morning.