No injuries reported in Holland house fire

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Flames took over a home in Holland Saturday morning but thankfully everyone was able to get out of the house safely.

Authorities tell News 8 that just after 7:30 a.m. first responders arrived to a home with flames showing at 18th Street and College Avenue.

Dispatch confirms that all occupants of the home made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s at 616.738.4000.